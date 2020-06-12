Madhya Pradesh: Former Congress minister Imarti Devi threatens her supporter to gouge his eyes out, audio clip goes viral

BHOPAL: An audio clip of former minister Imarti Devi went viral on Friday.

In the clip, a supporter of Imarti Devi, Dharmendra Bhagel, was heard demanding installation of a hand pump and a DP.

Bhagel was reportedly talking to some relatives of Imarti Devi. In the audio clip, he allegedly said the atmosphere was against the BJP and Imarti Devi.

Baghel reportedly said he had seen the condition of former legislator Munnalal Goel.

According to the audio clip, Imarti Devi was heard telling Baghel that neither hand pump would be installed, nor the DP. She told him she would come to his village and gouge his eyes out. One can do anything to vitiate the atmosphere against her, she said.