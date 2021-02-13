Madhya Pradesh: Former chief secretary trying to get anticipatory bail

BHOPAL: Former chief secretary M Gopal Reddy is trying to get anticipatory bail. Evidence about Reddy’s links with the companies involved in the e-tender scam has cropped up in an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to sources, the lawyer of Reddy has filed an application for anticipatory bail in a court in Hyderabad.

On January 20, the ED issued a notice to Reddy summoning him to its office for questioning. As Reddy submitted a certificate that he had been afflicted with the coronavirus, the probe agency could not question him. Three weeks have passed since Reddy could not reach the office of ED because of Covid-19. Sources further said the ED had again issued a notice to Reddy for questioning him. He, however, wants to get anticipatory bail before being grilled.

The probe agency, meanwhile, took into custody the owner of Mantena Constructions Limited, Raju Mantena, and that of Arni Infra, Aditya Tripathi. The agency also sent both of them to judicial remand. Now, the agency wants to question Reddy in connection with the scam.

Besides Reddy, the agency is going to issue notices to those whose names Mantena and Tripathi cited at the time of being quizzed. They reportedly confessed to the agency that all those people mentioned by them had taken bribes. The ED issued a notice to Reddy that he might also be questioned along with Tripathi and Mantena. Reddy fears that the agency could arrest him at the time of questioning.