Madhya Pradesh: Forest mafia beat up cops in Gwalior

Representative Image | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Forest mafia carrying wooden logs beat up a police team which tried to stop them on Kuiki road under Utila police station on Tuesday, official sources said on Wednesday.

At the outset, the goons escaped with the tractor-trolley laden with wooden logs. After a while, they returned and attacked the police team. The thugs not only beat up the policemen but also tore their uniforms.

The policemen, somehow, managed to run away, because the number of goons was more than that of the cops.

On getting information, a huge contingent of police rushed to the spot. Seeing the policemen, the mafia ran away.

The police registered a case against the goons and began to search for them. According to sources, a team comprising a head constable Megh Singh, a constable Rajesh Yadav and two others was patrolling the Kuikiarea in the morning on Tuesday when they saw a tractor-trolley laden with wooden logs.

They realised that the tractor-trolley belonged to the forest mafia. When the cops stopped the vehicle, they threw away the logs and escaped.

They returned to the spot after a while with 12 people and attacked the cops. They beat up the head constable Megh Singh, the other constables and tore their uniform.

When a large contingent of police reached the spot, the attackers ran way, but the cops arrested a man and his son, identified as Ramwaran and Malkhan.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)