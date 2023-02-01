Madhya Pradesh: Actress Hansi Parmar becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior, ties knot with Akash Shrivastav

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Actress Hansi Parmar tied knot with Akash Shrivastav resident of Gwalior, as a life partner last night. Their marriage ceremony was organised in Gwalior.

Actress Hansi Parmar while informing about her first meet with Akash Shrivastav said, “she reached Mumbai from Gujarat to take a step forward in film industry, where she met Akash who was living in her neighbor. After lot of meetings, they came in relationship and now they are life partners”.

Happy for becoming the daughter-in-law of Gwalior, says actress Hansi Parmar

While interacting with media, actress Hansi said she was a resident of Gwalior, made career in Maharashtra and now, becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior. She was very happy for being the part of different states from where she came to know about different cultures, Parmar said.

Akash Shrivastav said, “From beginning, I wanted to marry in film style and life took a surprising turn where the film actress Hansi Parmar which had worked in many movies and tv serials became my life partner."

Soon both Akash and Hansi will release a song album together.

