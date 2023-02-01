e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Actress Hansi Parmar becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior, ties knot with Akash Shrivastav

Madhya Pradesh: Actress Hansi Parmar becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior, ties knot with Akash Shrivastav

Actress Hanis Parmar met with Akash Shrivastav when she reached Mumbai for making Career in film industry.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh):  Actress Hansi Parmar tied knot with Akash Shrivastav resident of Gwalior, as a life partner last night. Their marriage ceremony was organised in Gwalior.

Actress Hansi Parmar while informing about her first meet with Akash Shrivastav said, “she reached Mumbai from Gujarat to take a step forward in film industry, where she met Akash who was living in her neighbor. After lot of meetings, they came in relationship and now they are life partners”.

Happy for becoming the daughter-in-law of Gwalior, says actress Hansi Parmar

While interacting with media, actress Hansi said she was a resident of Gwalior, made career in Maharashtra and now, becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior. She was very happy for being the part of different states from where she came to know about different cultures, Parmar said.

Akash Shrivastav said, “From beginning, I wanted to marry in film style and life took a surprising turn where the film actress Hansi Parmar which had worked in many movies and tv serials became my life partner."

Soon both Akash and Hansi will release a song album together.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Six shops gutted in fire at trade fair in Gwalior
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two day IPS officers conclave from February 4 and 5

Bhopal: Two day IPS officers conclave from February 4 and 5

Madhya Pradesh: Actress Hansi Parmar becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior, ties knot with Akash...

Madhya Pradesh: Actress Hansi Parmar becomes daughter-in-law of Gwalior, ties knot with Akash...

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Bhopal for befriending, molesting woman by hiding his religion

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Bhopal for befriending, molesting woman by hiding his religion

Bhopal: CM hails Income Tax relief for middle class, Kamal Nath calls it 'cover up' for old unkept...

Bhopal: CM hails Income Tax relief for middle class, Kamal Nath calls it 'cover up' for old unkept...

Khelo India 2022: Khelo India Youth Games gives confidence and platform to future generation to move...

Khelo India 2022: Khelo India Youth Games gives confidence and platform to future generation to move...