Madhya Pradesh: Six shops gutted in fire at trade fair in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the trade fair in Gwalior on Monday morning destroying more than six shops.

As soon as the news of the fire spread, there was a panic at the trade fair. Some people informed the fire brigade which doused the flames.

On getting information, the officials of the district administration and the police also rushed to the spot.

Immediately after the incident, the shopkeepers at the fair site staged a sit-in, demanding compensation for the loss they incurred because of the fire.

According to reports, the leakage of a gas cylinder from the food outlet caused the fire which spread to other shops where toys and clothes were kept.

The shops turned into ashes in a few minutes. Some shopkeepers then informed the fire brigade which brought the flames under control.

After dousing the flames when the police searched the food outlet, they found an LPG cylinder which is used for household purposes. The cylinder caused the fire, official sources said.

The traders staged a sit-in after the incident, demanding compensation from the administration.

Town inspector Amar Singh Sikarwar said the fire had destroyed some shops and the fire brigade doused the flames.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)