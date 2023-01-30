Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior police crack murder mystery in 24 hrs, 4 held

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Tighra police have cracked the murder mystery of the truck driver whose body was found draped in a sack on Friday. The police have arrested four accused including two women for hacking the truck driver to death on Saturday, official sources said. Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said that the body of an unidentified man was found draped in a sack on Kuleth Road on Friday. Later, the man was identified as Rajveer Baghel, a native of Datia, who used to work as a truck driver. Preliminary investigations conducted by Tighra police revealed that the man was in frequent touch with a woman residing in Veerpur area of Gwalior.

The police contacted woman, who first tried to mislead them, but then revealed later that she was in an illicit relationship with Baghel. She told the police that on Friday, Baghel had visited her where one of her friends was also present. Her friend went outside the house, while Baghel and the woman were inside. During this, the woman’s brother arrived along with his friend and spotted the duo in a compromising position. He landed in an argument with Baghel, following which all four of them joined forces and strangulated Baghel to death. After this, the accused placed his body in a sack and threw it on Kuleth Road. All the accused were taken into police custody after their statements were recorded.

Man booked for forcing wife into unnatural sex, assaulting her physically

FP News Service Gwalior the Vishwavidyalaya police of Gwalior have registered a case against a man for forcing his wife into having unnatural sex with him and assaulting her physically, the police said on Sunday. According to police officials, the complainant is a 28-year-old woman who resides in the Sikandar Kapu locality of Gwalior. She approached the police on Saturday, alleging that her husband often forces her into having unnatural sex with him. She then added that whenever she protests, her husband assaults her physically and threatens her of dire consequences. Unable to bear the relentless torture, she sought police help and the cops have begun probing the matter.

