Madhya Pradesh: Cops foil Mewati gang’s attempt to enter city in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Mewati gang, known for stealing money by breaking open the ATMs, has again tried to commit a crime, but the police foiled their attempt to do it, official sources said on Saturday.

A few days ago, the police collared three members of the gang which broke open two SBI ATMs in Gwalior and one in Morena and made off with Rs 67 lakh. The gang was involved in looting ATMs in Delhi and Haryana. Nevertheless, most of the gang members are still absconding.

Nevertheless, when the gang members saw a police party, they ran away leaving their four-wheeler on the spot. As the police searched the vehicle, they laid their hands on a gas cutter, car number plates of Haryana and Bhopal and a few tools which are used to break an ATM.

When police inquired into the case, they came to know that the car belonged to Mewati gang. On getting information, sub-divisional officer from Ghatigaon Santosh Patel rushed to the spot and the cops began to search for the gang members.

According to the police, the members of this gang are found in Mewat, Sunana, Tabdu and in several other cities in Haryana.

To stop such incidents, additional superintendent of police Gwalior Amit Sanghi directed the cops to lay emphasis on checking vehicles on the highway.

A police team was checking the vehicles in front of the Panihar police station on Friday night. The policemen found a white-colour four-wheeler coming towards the checking point.

Just as they saw gang members saw the police team, they stopped the cart a few yards away from the checkpoint.

When the gang members were trying to run away, the police chased them. The gang members stopped the car on the highway and escaped through bushes.

The police said that the gang members might be in the city and began to search for them.

SDOP Santosh Patel said because the police were checking the vehicles on the highway, the Mewati gang could not enter the city.

