Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds of Bajrang dal activists reach DD mall Gwalior to protest release of movie Pathaan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Bajrang Dal activists reached DD Mall in Gwalior on Wednesday and warned not to release Pathaan movie in theatres.

Today Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is releasing in all the theatres across the country. Even before the first show of film Pathaan releasing the activists of Bajrang dal reached theatres for the protest and warned not to release movie in theatres.

After getting the information, a large number of heavy police force has also reached the spot.

Film Pathaan insulted Hindus: Bajrang Dal district minister

District Minister of Bajrang Dal Raju Goswami said, film Pathaan is an anti-national film, all Hinduist organizations have announced that this film will not be allowed to run in any theatre because it has deliberately insulted Hindus.

For the security, police force has been deployed at theatres and malls keeping protest in Mind, said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

