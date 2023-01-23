Madhya Pradesh: Railway GM inspects plan for Gwalior station facelift in Gwalior

Photo: Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): General manager of North-Central Railways Satish Kumar inspected the plan for renovation of the Gwalior station on Monday.

As soon as he saw a thin layer of cement near a washing pit, he raised the issue with the officials present on the occasion.

In the plan, the area reserved for a parking lot at the station was not enough, so he asked the officials to improve it. He directed the officials to do planning for the coming ten years, so that the passengers do not face any problems.

Kumar reached Gwalior by Bundelkhand Express in the morning and left for Jhansi by Mangla Express.

When Kumar saw a broken toilet outside the station, he wanted to know from the officials whether it was used or not. When they could not give any reply, he advised them to show it to engineers.

When he checked the food outlet at the station and the toilet, he was very happy and announced a reward of Rs 15,000 from his side to the te4am members.

Director of railway board (station development) OMH Mehar issued a letter sanctioning a sum of Rs 534.70 crore for development of Gwalior railway station. The money will be used to develop the railway station on the pattern of the airport.

