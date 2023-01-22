Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for stealing Rs 66 Lakh by breaking ATMs in Morena, Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have laid their hands on two of the six thieves who broke open three ATMs in Gwalior and Morena and made off with Rs 66 lakh, official sources said on Saturday.

According to the police, the members of the gang fell into the hands of the Gwalior and Delhi cops. Thirty criminal cases have been arrested against the criminal. He was involved in breaking 27 ATMs.

When the police quizzed him, he said that he had broken three ATMs in Morena and Gwalior. They also broke open a few ATMs in Delhi. The police also confiscated a country-made gun, a few cartridges and an eco vehicle from his possession.

The criminals caught by the Delhi police were identified as Sohrab and Sameer. When they were questioned, they gave a tip-off about their other chums. Sohrab broke two ATMs in Gwalior, one in Morena and one in Delhi. He said that there were six members in his gang.

Five days ago, the criminals broke open three ATMs in Morena and Gwalior and escaped with Rs 66 lakh.

The first incident took place at the SBI ATM in Murar Square. They took out Rs 32 lakh from the ATM.

Similarly, the thieves escaped with Rs 21 lakh from an ATM near Shabd Pratap Ashram near Bahodapur.

In the same way, they took Rs 14 lakh from an ATM at Jeewaji Nagar.

