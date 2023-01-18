e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 8 years’ RI for inciting woman to commit suicide in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An additional session court has sentenced a man to eight years’ imprisonment for abetting a woman to commit suicide and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him, official sources said on Wednesday.

The woman consumed poison on February 2, 2018. Immediately after the incident, her family members took her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The relatives of the woman then informed the police about the incident. When the police betan to inquire into the case, they found a suicide note in which the name of one Premnarayan Arya was mentioned. The man had been blackmailing her and threatening to break her wedding ceremony. 

After the police had laid their hands on the suicide note, they registered a case against Arya. The accused, however, said that efforts had been made to implicate him. The court awarded him eight years’ imprisonment. 

