MP Student Politics: NSUI students in car try to run over ABVP students on bike in Gwalior; watch CCTV footage

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The rivalry between the students of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took an ugly turn when some of the students of Congress’s youth wing tried to run over ABVP workers in Gwalior.

The incident took place on January 13 after a fight between the two parties. A CCTV video of the incident reported from the Gendewali road area of Inderganj has also surfaced on social media Tuesday.

In the video, a student of Jiwaji University and ABVP worker Himanshu can be seen riding his scooty with a pillion rider, when a Scorpio hits the scooty from behind.

It is being said that the car riders also fired afterwards with the intention of killing the ABVP workers. As visible in the CCTV footage, Himanshu and his companion immediately fled from the spot to save their lives.

On Himanshu’s complaint, a case has been registered by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder.

Case registered against five, two arrested

During investigation, based on the car’s number plate visible in the CCTV footage, the police managed to reach the two accused namely Vishal Bhadauria and Pushpendra. Both the accused are NSUI workers and students at Jiwaji University. The accused have confessed to their crime. Police officials said that investigations are still on to find more accused in the matter.

A revenge move

Inderganj CSP Vijay Bhadoria said, “On the afternoon of January 13, there was a dispute between ABVP and NSUI workers at Jiwaji University in which ABVP workers thrashed NSUI workers. This attack took place as a revenge of the previous dispute. NSUI workers planned to reach the ABVP office to take revenge, but before that they spotted ABVP workers on the road. So, they tried to run them over with a car”.

“A total of 5 people have been accused in this attack, against whom a case of attempt to murder has been registered. Police are on a lookout for the rest of the accused”, he further added.

