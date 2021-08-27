Madhya Pradesh: Flood-affected in Gwalior-Chambal region suffer as patwaris remain on strike

Bhopal: More than half lakh people of over 552 villages of Gwalior Chambal region were affected by floods and they are now facing another problem as patwaris are on strike. Their loss assessment work has been put on hold as surveys are carried out by patwaris.

In the state, patwaris are on strike to press for their pending demands, which has affected the work to assess flood loss in Gwalior-Chambal region. The state government has fixed August 21 as the last date to submit loss assessment report.

Sources said that through the panchayat secretaries, food department, ration and other relief aids are given. The affected villagers are still living under tents and are not able to meet both ends because of no work.

The PWD has prepared the reports of road losses and other departments like water resources department has also assessed its losses. Recently, Congress MLA Babu Jandel visited one of the affected villages in Sheopur district, where the villagers complained about inadequate ration. On this, he had heated arguments with the revenue officials.

As the assessment reports have not been submitted, the villagers are not getting the amount to construct houses. The revenue commissioner CK Patil told Free Press that government has asked patwaris to resume work. He added that as the efforts have started to supply drinking water, power, food on priority basis.

52,932 people affected

The Chambal divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena said in the first week of August, because of flood, 52,932 people have been badly affected.

Of them, 23,496 people were given relief worth Rs 21.33 crore. The amount was transferred in their accounts. He added that it’s wrong to say that no relief has been distributed as the district administration is working round the clock.

In Sheopur, nine people died. The administration paid ex-gratia of Rs 36 lakh to the affected family. In Morena, two people had died. Rs 8 lakh was given to the family.

Relief announced

Following the loss in flood affected areas, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced relief for the area.

It was decided that people whose houses have damaged will get Rs 1.20 lakh. With this amount, they can reconstruct houses. Household belongings like utensils, food grains and other will be given. Farmers will be compensated after survey. “Rs 30,000 will be given on death of a buffalo, Rs 3,000 for goat, Rs 60 for cock and hen,” he said. Houses of labourers will be constructed. Distribution of 50 kilogram ration to a family has started and this will be given without showing APL or BPL ration cards.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:50 AM IST