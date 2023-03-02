Madhya Pradesh: Five vehicles running without permit seized in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of transport officials led by regional transport officer Nisha Chauhan has checked the vehicles in rural areas of Narmadapuram.

The team seized five vehicles running without a permit on Babai road in Sangakhedi village and parked them at the RTO office.

Action was taken against another auto for overloading. Chauhan said her department would continue to take action against the vehicles running without permit.

The action is being taken according to an order of the high court, she said and appealed to the vehicle owners to complete their documents.

The action taken by Chauhan has forced the people to check their vehicles’ fitness and to make documents accordingly.

As part of the drive, the RTO team also checked the buses and challaned many of them. The owner of one of the buses did not pay tax worth Rs 1.12 lakh. The bus was seized and parked on the premises of the regional transport office.

A sum of Rs 4,000 was imposed as fine on a bus, because its driver did not wear uniform and overloaded the vehicle.

Chauhan said that several issues were discussed with the bus operators a fortnight ago. Now, the RTO is monitoring whether the bus operators are following the instructions issued at the meeting.