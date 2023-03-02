Madhya Pradesh: Kisaan Mela organised in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A Kisaan Mela (farmers’ fair) centred on Natural farming was organised by the Farmers’ welfare and agricultural development department in the Narmadapuram town on Thursday. Additional Chief Secretary of the department, Ashok Varnwal, was invited as the Chief guest on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner of Narmadapuram, Shrimaan Shukla, director of Agriculture and technology research institute, Dr SRK Singh, state president of Bhartiya Kisaan Morcha, Darshan Singh Choudhary, Joint director of Agriculture, Bilaiyya and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The farmers who attended the fair were apprised of the scope of natural farming and significance of the same, as well as the management of pesticides.

Additional Chief Secretary Varnwal addressed the programme and encouraged every farmer present there to indulge in natural farming, while ensuring its successful implementation. He also advised the farmers to use the fertilizers in a balanced manner.

In the fair, as many as three farmers were conferred with district level award for the best farmer, certificates and Rs 25 thousand in cash as award money. The ones who fared well in cow-based natural farming were also felicitated and citations were handed over to them.