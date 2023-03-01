Madhya Pradesh: Collector of Narmadapuram Neeraj Kumar Singh takes stock of arrangements at exam centres on Day 1 of MP Board exams

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh, took stock of the arrangements at the SNG school, which has been set up as the exam centre for the conduct of MP state board exams. The MP state board exams for Class 10 students began on Wednesday, where the students took the Hindi exam.

As Collector Singh reached the exam centre, he interacted with several students and raised their spirits, so that they could perform splendidly in the exams. He extended his best wishes to all the students and said that they must take the exam by releasing all stress from their brain and ensuring unwavering concentration of the mind.

Following this, he instructed the District education officer and supervisor of the exam centre to ensure all necessary arrangements at the centre. It is noteworthy that 75 exam centres have been laid across the state to ensure the smooth conduct of MP board exams. All the sub-divisional officers will monitor the exam centres falling in the areas allotted to them. Every supervising team consists of four officers each, which will keep a check on arrangements at the exam centre.