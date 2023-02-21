Madhya Pradesh: Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan, tribal bodies stage sit-in at collector’s office, give memo in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) , Tilak Sindoor Samiti and members of the other tribal organisations staged a sit-in outside the office.

They handed over a memorandum to additional collector Manoj Singh. The memorandum was addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The copies of the memorandum have been sent to the President of India, Governor of Madhya Pradesh and to the SC/ST Commission, New Delhi.

The memo was submitted against some officials who allegedly misbehaved with the volunteers of the Gram Sabha.

According to reports, on February 18, a proposal was passed at a meeting in Khatan Gram Sabha that Gram Sabha would manage the premises of the Tilak Sindoor Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Nevertheless, sub-divisional officer of Itarsi (revenue) Madan Singh Raghuwanshi, Tehsilder Rajiv Kahar and chief executive officer of Kesla, Vandana Kaithal allegedly made rude comments against the Gram Sabha members and removed them from the temple premises.

According to the memorandum, the officials violated the norms of Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act.

The higher-ups in the district administration assured the agitated members of the JAYS and other organizations that they would probe the case within a month.

The agitators said that if their demands were not fulfilled within a month, they would make out a strategy for further action.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Sujan Singh Rawat assured the agitators that he would probe the matter and take necessary action against the guilty.

