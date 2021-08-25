e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Five new coronavirus cases recorded in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded five new coronavirus cases which took the state's caseload to 7,92,114 while no fatality due to the pandemic was reported, a health department official said.

The death toll thus remained unchanged at 10,516.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,519, leaving the state with 79 active cases.

With 66,668 samples being examined during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,61,80,129.

As many as 4,20,97,917 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 19,94,582 doses administered as of 6 pm on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,114, New cases five, Death toll 10,516 (no change), Total recovered 7,81,519, Active cases 79, Number of coronavirus tests conducted so far 1,61,80,129.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:22 PM IST
