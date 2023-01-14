Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested for breaking into Jain temple, making off with idols

FP Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising Kotwali police personnel and cyber-crime officials of Shivpuri have arrested five men in connection with the theft that took place at the Jain temple of the town two days ago, the police said on Friday. The police added that two other accused are also involved in committing the crime, who are at large and search is on to arrest them. The theft came to light on Wednesday morning, after which Additional Superintendent of police (ASP), Praveen Kumar Bhuria and Shivpuri SDOP Ajay Bhargava instructed the Kotwali police officials to probe the matter and trace the accused.

Cybercrime officials were also deployed along with the Kotwali police team, who sifted through the CCTV footages and conducted a survey of as many as 250 houses. The team learnt during this that a majority of the accused belong to Shivpuri itself, while others belong to the Deegar district. Within 48 hours of the crime, the team emerged successful in nabbing five accused out of seven and also seized the stolen idols from them. The police officials who played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 thousand, Superintendent of police (SP) of Shivpuri, Rajesh Singh Chandel said.