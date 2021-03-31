Madhya Pradesh: Fire in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; CM asks forest officials to ensure all steps for safety of animals & forest

Bhopal: After two days of fire in the Bandhavgarh forests in Umaria district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the situation at a high-level review meeting on Wednesday. According to forest officials, wildfires have been reported in parts of the tiger reserve for the past two days and these had spread to several zones.

The chief minister reviewed the situation and instructed the authorities to take the necessary action in case of casualties of wild animals in the blaze, said an official.

The principal secretary, forest informed the chief minister that the incidents of fire had been controlled and that there had not been any considerable loss. Chouhan was informed that forest teams had been deployed to douse the fire, he said, adding that an action plan had also been formulated.

Meanwhile, local forest sources in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said the fire had spread to several zones of the reserve, including the Magadhi, Tala and Dhamokhar ranges. Several videos showing the blaze raging in the forests are doing the rounds on social media platforms. The fire broke out about two days ago in some parts of the reserve, they said. Fire-fighting operations are still underway to douse the wildfire that has been raging in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for the past couple of days.