Fire Rages At Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park

Bhopal/ New Delhi: Two days after a massive forest fire broke out at the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, efforts are still on to put out the blaze, according to locals, NDTV reported.

Spread across an area of over 100 square km, Bandhavgarh is one of the most popular national parks in India in the Vindhya Hills of the Umaria district, about 470 km from state capital Bhopal; it is known for Royal Bengal tigers.

The fire is believed to have spread to several zones including one of the three major zones- Magdi. Frightening visuals showed trees engulfed in blaze and vast expanse of grasslands covered in plumes of smoke, according to NDTV.

Inadequate resources are believed to one of the reasons, sources said, that it's taking so long to douse the forest fire. Locals have said the authorities did not take timely action when the blaze broke out.