Madhya Pradesh: Finance department stalling appointment of guest scholars

The department of higher education had created 450 posts to accommodate the fallen out guest scholars but finance department is holding it, stalling their appointments.

The guest scholars association has accused the government of not taking the issue related to guest scholars seriously. “In all, 450 posts were approved by the cabinet but now the finance department is not notifying it, blocking the path of appointment of fallen out guest scholars,” said Ashish Pandey, spokesperson of the Guest Scholars Association.

About 1800 guest scholars are struggling for bread and butter for past more than seven months and their condition has been severed due to corona induced lockdown. The colleges have been opened now and admissions have begun. Classes too would begin soon but the officials of the finance department are stalling the appointment of guest scholars, said state convener of the association, Devraj Singh.