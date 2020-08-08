Madhya Pradesh: In Bhikangaon, villagers run away from surveyors fearing they will be hospitalised

Bhikangaon: Timely intervention of sub-divisional magistrate averted a tension in Temla village under Bhikangaon tehsil in Khargoen district after a surveyors of health department went reached there to collect samples.

According to information, as soon as team began sampling process, scores of villagers raised objection. Many of the villagers who lacked awareness of Covid-19 locked their houses and went to the agriculture field fearing that team came to their village to taken them to the hospital.

They were not ready to give samples. However, timely intervention of sub-divisional magistrate help officials to pacify the situation and convince villagers to give samples.

SDM and his team made villagers aware that there is no need to fear and if their samples test negative, no one will take them to the hospital. SDM and his team also visited different places in the village and the containment area.