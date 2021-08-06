Madhya Pradesh: Fetus wrapped in plastic found near drain

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-month-old fetus was found in a drain in Kumhar Mohalla of Hanumantal, Jabalpur on Thursday night.

This incident has kicked up a stir in the area. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot.

The police official said that a woman or a girl had put it in a plastic bag and dropped it there.

Police station in charge Umesh Golhani said that they had sent the fetus for the postmortem. He further said that the police were checking the CCTV footage.