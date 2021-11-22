Madhya Pradesh: Female sterilisation, no sharp fall in surgeries despite lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There has been no major change in the rate of female sterilisation despite lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, according to National Health Mission (family planning) officials. Madhya Pradesh reported 3,06,632 female sterilisation surgeries in 2018-2019, 3,24,005 cases in 2019-2020 and 3,03,741 cases in 2020-2021.

In 2020-2021, Indore leads with 12,369 followed by Dhar district with 12,234 and Jabalpur with 11,224 and Barwani with 10,442 cases. Bhopal reported 9,493 cases. Neemuch reported lowest with 1,347 sterilisation surgeries. Alirajpur reported 1,700.

The Mission deputy director (family planning) Rajiv Shrivastava said the sterilisation rate was almost the same in the state despite lockdown. The role of Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA in villages is vital as they provide counselling to women on importance of safe delivery, breastfeeding, and contraception and child care. “Our ASHA workers motivate families for sterilisation in state. It continues round the year,” he added.

According to union health ministry, most sterilisation surgeries are performed between 20 and 35 years of age, with half of Indian women population being sterilised by 35 years of age.

As far as timing of surgical procedure is concerned, provisions have been laid out. For instance, interval sterilisation should be performed within 7 days of menstrual period (in the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle). Post-partum sterilisation should be done after 24 hours and within 7 days of child delivery. Sterilisation with medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) can be performed concurrently. Sterilisation following spontaneous abortion can be performed provided the woman fulfils the medical eligibility criteria.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:52 PM IST