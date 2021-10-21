Madhya Pradesh: Farmers sustain injuries in police's lathi charge in Sehore, administration denies the incident

Sehore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a dozen farmers, protesting for supply of fertilisers, have sustained injuries after police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge in Charnal village of Shyampur tehsil in Sehore district.

Sehore is the home district of Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to information, a large number of farmers gathered at the cooperative society of Charnal village to take fertilizer. They claimed that they had been waiting for the cooperative society to be opened for the past 10 days.

When cooperative society’s in-charge Keshav Chouhan refused to give fertilizer to farmers, they raised slogans against him and also district administration. Later, they staged sit-in front of the cooperative society.

On getting information, police force reached the spot and reportedly used lath-charge to disperse the agitating farmers.

SDM Brijesh Saxena, however, said that police didn’t resort to lathi-charge.

“There are only 500 sacks of fertilizer available at the cooperative society. The farmers have been given tokens and accordingly, they will get fertilizer,” Saxena told Free Press.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:56 PM IST