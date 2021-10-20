Bhopal: BJYM leader arrested for wife’s murder in Sehore

BHOPAL/SEHORE: Local BJYM leader was arrested on charges of murdering his estranged wife here on Tuesday. The 24-year-old beautician, Naina Paswan, who had gone missing from her house in Kolar area in state capital was found murdered in Sehore on Sunday. Police have arrested her husband Rajat Kaithwas for the murder. Naina, a resident of Kolar, had a love marriage with Kaithwas in 2020. Police said the accused who is a BJP mandal unit vice-president, took Naina to Midghat forests in Budhni on the pretext of picnicking and killed her. She had gone missing from Kolar on October 15, after which her parents had lodged a complaint.

The Budni police in Sehore district found her body on Sunday, following which an investigation was carried out. Sehore police said the couple’s relations began to sour after their marriage and Naina started living with her parents in Kolar. She had also filed a case in the court. Police said Kaithwas wanted to get rid of his wife and for that he hatched a conspiracy. He called the victim to meet on Friday and took her to forests at Midghat in Budhni where he murdered her. The accused dumped her body in the ravines of Midghat and came to Bhopal on Naina’s two-wheeler. He burnt the vehicle near Nishatpura, ASP Samir Yadav said. He said Kaithwas was arrested on the basis of Naina’s call records.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:31 AM IST