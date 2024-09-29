Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer’s body was found in a pool of blood near the Sehore toll on the Bhopal-Indore highway. Passersby alerted the family, who rushed him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Initial investigations by the Khajuri police suggest that the cause of death was a road accident, as the deceased’s broken bike was found at the scene.

On Saturday evening, the farmer had last informed his wife over the phone that he was returning home from the field. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Sunday afternoon.

According to information, the victim, Hukam Singh (47), was a resident of Barkhedi Chhap in the Khajuri police station area. His family owns a four-acre farm near the village. His nephew, Akash Bhilala, stated that Singh had left for the field on Saturday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., a family acquaintance informed Singh’s son that his father was lying injured and covered in blood near the Sehore toll on the highway.

Family members rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The police are investigating to determine the exact cause of death, with an accident being the likely reason according to initial findings.