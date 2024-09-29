 Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident

On Saturday evening, the farmer had last informed his wife over the phone that he was returning home from the field.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer’s body was found in a pool of blood near the Sehore toll on the Bhopal-Indore highway. Passersby alerted the family, who rushed him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Initial investigations by the Khajuri police suggest that the cause of death was a road accident, as the deceased’s broken bike was found at the scene.

On Saturday evening, the farmer had last informed his wife over the phone that he was returning home from the field. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Sunday afternoon.

Read Also
MP: Students Leave For Emotional Recovery After Harrowing Event; Wave Of Silence Spreads Around...
article-image

According to information, the victim, Hukam Singh (47), was a resident of Barkhedi Chhap in the Khajuri police station area. His family owns a four-acre farm near the village. His nephew, Akash Bhilala, stated that Singh had left for the field on Saturday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., a family acquaintance informed Singh’s son that his father was lying injured and covered in blood near the Sehore toll on the highway.

Family members rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The police are investigating to determine the exact cause of death, with an accident being the likely reason according to initial findings.

FPJ Shorts
Unveiling The Dark Side: 5 Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary
Unveiling The Dark Side: 5 Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary
'Aaja India..': Infosys Techie In Canada Says ₹70,00,000 Annually Isn't Enough; Netizens React To Viral Video
'Aaja India..': Infosys Techie In Canada Says ₹70,00,000 Annually Isn't Enough; Netizens React To Viral Video
Pakistan: 7 Labourers From Multan Killed In Terrorist Attack In Balochistan’s Panjgur
Pakistan: 7 Labourers From Multan Killed In Terrorist Attack In Balochistan’s Panjgur
Kerala Launches New Entrance Training Programme Benefiting Over 8 Lakh Students
Kerala Launches New Entrance Training Programme Benefiting Over 8 Lakh Students

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maihar Bus Accident: Death Toll Reported To Be Nine; MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Financial Assistance...

Maihar Bus Accident: Death Toll Reported To Be Nine; MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Financial Assistance...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Found Dead Near Sehore Toll On Bhopal-Indore Highway, Police Suspect Accident

BJP Leader Criticised For Allegedly Contaminating Mahakal Temple Prasad In Ujjain; Apologises After...

BJP Leader Criticised For Allegedly Contaminating Mahakal Temple Prasad In Ujjain; Apologises After...

Bizarre! ‘Mujhe Ek Ladki Patani Hai…’ Bhopal Youth Holds Placard In Public Asking Women For...

Bizarre! ‘Mujhe Ek Ladki Patani Hai…’ Bhopal Youth Holds Placard In Public Asking Women For...

MP September 29 Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Final Stage; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal,...

MP September 29 Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Final Stage; Light Showers Expected In Bhopal,...