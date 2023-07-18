Madhya Pradesh: Family Goes On Hunger Strike After Goons Capture Their House In Bhairunda Of Sehore

FPJ

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Despondent after giving in to goons who captured their house in Bhairunda tehsil of Sehore, a woman along with her three young children went on a hunger strike on Monday, official sources said.

The woman named Asha Bai staged the hunger strike at the tehsil office of Bhairunda on Monday noon.

Asha Bai told the media that she used to reside along with her family in the Subhash colony of the tehsil. Some time ago, a man residing in his colony, named Kishan, allegedly captured her house illegally and banished her, as well as other of her family members from there. She alleged that when she protested, Kishan and his brothers allegedly assaulted her physically.

They even threatened to kill her, she further alleged. She also said that she has constantly been visiting the city council of Bhairunda and the SDM office from the past eight months, but all her efforts have not bore even a single fruit. The officials did not care two hoots about conducting probe in the case, she said.

She further said that the alleged accused Kishan challenges her every other day by quoting contacts with top officials. Naib tehsildar of Bhairunda, Avinash Sona Niya said that a probe has been launched in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)