Madhya Pradesh fails to implement PM Narendra Modi’s strict lockdown

BHOPAL: The rising number of people afflicted with COVID-19 in the state has upset the government.

The virus has torn through 26 districts in the state. The reason, attributed to the spread of the disease, is the failure of the first phase of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 21-day lockdown in the country on the night of March 24.

The aim of announcing the lockdown was to check the corona pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the world.

Once the lockdown was announced, the state governments were asked to seal the borders of all districts in their respective states.

Nevertheless, the MP government has failed to do that. For that reason, the coronavirus is infecting more and more districts daily.

When the lockdown was declared the virus spread to only six districts: Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain and Shivpuri. Only those districts remain affected till March 31, but from April 1 to 15, the virus hit 26 districts.

The number of districts where people were down with the disease increased because people continued to move from one place to another.

Even as the situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19 worsened in Indore, the police failed to seal the borders of the district.

As the borders of Indore were not sealed and since people continued to move from one place to another, the disease spread to Ratlam, Mandsaur, Agar, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Devas, Shajapur, Dhar, Badwani and Khargone.

A senior officer has accepted that the disease spread to 26 districts in the state because of the administration’s failure to follow the lockdown rules.

Had the borders of the state been sealed properly, the situation would have been different today, he said.

People from Indore continued to flock to those districts while residents of other places came to Indore. Accordingly, the disease spread to Indore and its adjoining areas.

A patient ran away from a quarantine centre in Indore to Bhopal. Similarly, another patient reached Chhindwara where he died.

According to chairman of Congress media committee, Jitu Patwari, BJP’s greed for power is the reason behind the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said since the BJP was busy forming government, corona burnt its way to the state.

Patwari also said the government did not pay enough attention to the lockdown.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is running the government alone has pushed the state to fend for itself in this trying time.