Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes first CM in office for longest period sans cabinet

BHOPAL: Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become the first chief minister in the country to have worked without a cabinet for such a long period.

In Karnataka, Yedurappa formed cabinet within 24 days after taking oath as chief minister.

Chouhan on Thursday completed 25 days as chief minister without cabinet.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha took a dig at Chouhan for serving longest period as chief minister without a team of ministers and congratulated him for this dubious achievement.

On the other hand, Chouhan is waiting for Central leadership’s approval for forming the ministry.

The BJP’s leadership did not allow formation of cabinet till April 14 because of the lockdown, which, however, has been now extended till May 3.

Some relaxations during the lockdown period will be given after April 20. According to BJP sources, the ministry may be formed on April 21 with more than 12 MLAs to be administered the oath.

Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Vijay shah, Ajay Bishnoi, Vishwash Sarang, Arvind Bhadauria, Gaurishanker Bisen, Rajendra Shukla may be made ministers.

Besides them, former Congress legislators who have crossed over to the BJP, like Bisahulal Singh, Tulsiram Silwat, Govind Rajput, Imarti Devi, Prabhuram Choudhary, Hardeep Singh Dang and Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon may be administered oath.

Failure to form ministry has raised several questions across the country.

At a time when the corona pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, the state does not have health minister, home minister and public relations minister.

So the government has invited criticism for it from all corners.