Madhya Pradesh eyes on corona trends in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh

BHOPAL: Medical experts are eyeing the trends of the corona pandemic in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh amid the rising number of cases in Madhya Pradesh. The number of patients in the state began to rise after the second wave of the pandemic hit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

In the past four days, the number of cases in the state has remained 13,000 daily. As many as 65,000 cases are being reported from Maharashtra every day. In Chhattisgarh, the number is 17,000 each day.

The number of cases has begun to lessen in some districts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. In these states, the cases are neither increasing nor decreasing. The reason is that in both the states, the second wave of the pandemic has reached its peak.

If there are no new cases in these states, it will be considered that the number of patients has reached its peak. After that stage, everyone will wait for reducing in the number of cases there. After 15 days of reduction in cases in these states, the disease will reach its peak in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the above calculation, the peak in Madhya Pradesh may come between May 10 and 15. The cases may decline after that. Nevertheless, medical experts say nothing can be clearly said about the time when the disease will reach its peak.

It cannot be said that the disease has reached its peak in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. According to them, a clear picture will emerge after a few days, and it is only then that something can be said about the disease. It is, however, clear that once the number of cases begin to decline in these states, the figure of patients will come down in Madhya Pradesh.