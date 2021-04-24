Madhya Pradesh: Covid patients die before receiving reports, samples remain untested in Meghnagar hospital

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): Though chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to release RTPCR test reports within 24 hours, the government hospital here releases report in 72 hours.

As per reports, samples taken on April 20 were not sent for tests till Friday evening. There have been cases wherein the patients had died by the time their reports came.

The patients who gave samples for Covid-19 on April 20 visited hospital on April 23 to receive reports. But they came to know that samples haven’t been sent for testing. The samples sent on April 20 were getting tested. They were told that they may get reports by April 25. If sources are to be believed, reports of 250 samples have been delayed.