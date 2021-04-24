Madhya Pradesh: Covid patients die before receiving reports, samples remain untested in Meghnagar hospital

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): Though chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to release RTPCR test reports within 24 hours, the government hospital here releases report in 72 hours.
As per reports, samples taken on April 20 were not sent for tests till Friday evening. There have been cases wherein the patients had died by the time their reports came.
The patients who gave samples for Covid-19 on April 20 visited hospital on April 23 to receive reports. But they came to know that samples haven’t been sent for testing. The samples sent on April 20 were getting tested. They were told that they may get reports by April 25. If sources are to be believed, reports of 250 samples have been delayed.
Since last one week, a large number of people has visited Meghnagar government hospital for Covid test. Samples of 75 patients were taken on April 20, 82 samples were taken on April 21, 76 on April 22 and 75 samples were taken by evening on April 23. The samples are first sent to district hospital for tests and then to MGM Medical College, Indore.
Too many to handle
Hospital sources said that due to excess of samples, there have been irregularities. On April 24, 110 samples will be sent for tests. Dr Shailekshi Verma of government hospital said too many samples are coming whereas the number of samples to be sent for testing are fixed. She said a proposal to increase the staff has been sent on which senior officials will take a call.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)