Madhya Pradesh: Examinations for Jail Prahari from December 11

Bhopal: The home and jail minister Narottam Mishra announced the examination dates for jail Prahari, on Thursday. The exams will start from December 11 and conclude on 24.

For 283 jail Prahari recruitment, the exam will start from December 11. Except on December 17, exams will continue till December 24, said the minister in a tweet.

The exams scheduled for November were cancelled by the Professional Examination Board (PEB) after the recruitment agency changed the examination centre.

Earlier on November 19, the PEB had postponed the exam for Jail Prahari Posts 2020 on its website. The tests were scheduled from November 20 to 29.