Madhya Pradesh: Women home guards to get 90-day maternity leave

The women home guards will get 90 days of maternity leave, said home minister Narottam Mishra while addressing a function organised on the raising day of home guards here on Tuesday. The ‘risk minimising day’ was also observed where guards showed skills in dealing with hazards.

He also announced that government will increase welfare amount. At present, guards get Rs 1.50 crore per year. Besides, the selection process of guards will be eased and it will be based on seniority cum merit basis. “Guards have shown courage physically and not virtually. They are real live saviours of the society,” Mishra remarked. Earlier, he inaugurated new building and also a new auditorium situated at district headquarters in Bhopal. The minister was accompanied by DGP Vivek Johri, ACS home Rajesh Rajora, DG (home guards) Ashok Dohre and PHQ officers.