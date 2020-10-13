Every cop must wear helmet while riding two-wheelers: Madhya Pradesh Police

The Police Headquarters has instructed that the police personnel, who use two-wheelers, shall mandatorily wear the helmets.

The instruction was given after, several incidences of accidents were reported in the last few months. Many of the police personnel got head injuries as they were not wearing the helmets and some of them had lost their lives.

The ADG CID, Kailash Makwana asked the district police chiefs to ensure the use of helmets by the police personnel riding two-wheelers.

He stated that earlier also the police personnel were instructed to use the helmets, but they kept ignoring the instructions thereby violating the government orders.

He further stated, "that some of the personnel had met the accident in which they had got the head injuries. This is causing problems to the department as well as to the victim’s families. It is asked to all the personnel to use the helmet for their families because it is ‘safety for lives’."