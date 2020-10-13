Bhopal: Fire breaks out in a godown at Azad Market

Godown is on the ground floor of three story building. 40 people were stranded on the upper floor so the BMC team evacuated them. Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board(MPEB) team rushed to shut down the power supply of the building.

BMC fire in-charge Rameshwar Neel said, “It would have been a major fire accident if entire stock of oil burnt but we doused the fire before it could damage entire stock. Oil was packed in canes. The shutter of the oil godown was down so it was a major problem. MPEB man was called to shut down the power supply and then the fire was doused. These two factors took time so till then, we evacuated entire families living on the upper floor of the building. Forty people were evacuated. Prima facie, it looks short circuit as the reason behind the fire.”