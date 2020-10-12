Bhopal: CM is better actor than Salman, Shahrukh, says former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a better actor than Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, said former chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday while addressing a public meeting in Jaisinagar under Surkhi assembly constituency in favour of Congress candidate Parul Sahu.

Nath claimed that chief minister acts well in front of voters. “Sometimes he bows in front of the voters and sometimes he does something else,” Nath remarked.

He also asked voters to keep in the view that minister Govind Singh Rajput has crossed over to BJP. He alleged that no farmer received compensation for damaged soyabean crop. “But CM claims from every dais that he is depositing the amount in the farmers’ account,” Nath added.

He said when he took over as state’s chief minister, schools were without teachers, overhead tanks and taps were waterless, hospitals had no doctors and medicines, electricity polls were without wires. “I tried to make amends, improved facilities, worked for people’s betterment but BJP toppled the government,” he added.