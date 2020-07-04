Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister Kusum Mahdele calls BJP virtual rally ‘fake’

A former minister of the state Kusum Mahdele tweeted against the virtual rallies of the BJP across the country.
Mahdele wrote: There is a huge difference between a virtual rally and an actual one. Whatever is happening in the name of virtual rally is nothing but phony.
After Mahdele’s tweet, the Congress leaders have begun to rip into the BJP for virtual rally.
They said since a former minister of the BJP called it fake, there was no need for any certificate.
Instead of Mahdele, Brajendra Pratap Singh was given ticket in the assembly election of 2018. Former minister’s tweet indicates her anger for giving ministerial berth to Singh.
