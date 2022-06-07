Madhya Pradesh: Ex-cricketer Naman Ojha’s father released on bail by Multai court

VK Ojha, father of Naman Ojha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Father of well-known cricketer Naman Ojha, VK Ojha, in an alleged bank fraud case has been granted bail by Multai court of Betul district, said the police on Tuesday. He was released after signing the guarantee bond of Rs 1 lakh.

VK Ojha was arrested by Betul police in a bank fraud case, said the police on Monday. Betul Superintendent of police Simala Prasad told Free Press that VK Ojha was arrested for committing fraud of Rs 1.25 crore in 2013 in Bank of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, he was presented at Multai court, where the court asked to fill the guarantee bond of Rs 1 lakh. After signing the bond, he was released by the court.

He was the manager of the bank when fraud took place. The police have registered the case under Sections 409, 420, 467,468, 471, 120B, 34 of IPC .The other accused of the case have been arrested by the police but Ojha was absconding for past 8 years.

He was arrested on Sunday and was presented in the court on Monday where the police demanded one-day remand, which was granted by the court.