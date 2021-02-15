Former India keeper Naman Ojha announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India wicket-keeper Naman Ojha announces retirement from all forms of the game. Ojha played one Test, one ODI and two T20Is. His only Test appearance came in 2015, against Sri Lanka, in Colombo. Below is a statement released by Ojha:

Dear All

I welcome you for this small gathering of my friends, office bearers and members of MPCA, media representatives, and all well wishers of cricket.

From this dais and in your august presence, I would like to announce my retirement from international and BCCI/MPCA domestic first-class cricket.

After 20 years in first-class cricket and many more during the junior competitions, I feel it's time for me to move on. It was a long journey and wonderful phase of my life.

I am grateful to all who supported me in achieving dream of playing for my country and State - my coaches, trainers, physios and selectors, my captains and teammates, my family and well wishers, and MPCA & BCCI.

In short time, I can not single out the individual efforts but everyone who has helped me - right from inculcating love and passion for game, coaching me through out different stages of career, counselling and guiding me in tough times, and all contributions just to push me and make me a better player on each day of my career.

I was very fortunate to play along side of many legends of cricket - in my State team as well as whenever I played for India or the IPL. The list will be too long to write but i cannot forget them ever - each and every person - for their guidance, motivation, camaraderie, and constant support to me.

I cannot miss to mention the support from my parents, wife, relatives, and friends. Their role in shaping my career in cricket as also my character as a human being is priceless. I realise the sacrifices on their part, the challenges they countered just to help me focus on cricket. I am indebted to each one of them for their good deeds and hard work for me.

Role of MPCA, BCCI, my cricket clubs, and media in my life is very significant. I am very fortunate to receive support from everyone through out my career. I express my sincere thanks to all.

Concluding, I have had a wonderful time on field. My unfulfilled dream of winning Ranji Trophy for my State shall pinch me forever. But I see great potential in new generation cricketers who can achieve this with triumphant performances. I wish them the best to take forward the game with ethics, dignity, diligence, commitment, pride, and most important - sportsmanship.

While I leave the competitive format of game for my State and Country with best of memories, I shall be keen to wear the gloves and face the ball in global competitions.

Cricket has given me best of almost everything in my life till date. In future, I shall strive hard to return back to this beautiful game to the best of my abilities.

I thank you all for being here and solicit your support in my future journey.

Naman Ojha