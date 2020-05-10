Madhya Pradesh: Errors in dividing coronavirus zones spark confusion, districts with fewer patients put in red zones, those with more in orange zones

Errors in dividing the corona-hit districts into zones have sparked confusion among citizens.

In dividing the districts into zones, various measures, other than the number of patients, have been included in the zones.

Accordingly, the areas with fewer patients have been included in the red zone districts while the districts with more patients have been included in orange zones.

Worst is the condition of Gwalior in this regard. There are only 17 patients in Gwalior, and out of them, three have recovered and returned to homes.

Four patients have died, and now, the district has only five patients undergoing treatment. Yet, the district has been brought under red zone.

The number of patients in Dhar, Khandwa and Badwani is less than that of the districts which come under orange zone.

These districts have, however, been put under red zone. There are 81 patients in Khargone, 64 in Raisen, 51 in Mandsaur and 47 in Burhanpur, and these places are in orange zone.

There 26 patients in Badwani and 36 in Dewas but these districts have been brought under red zone.

Economic activities have begun in some of the districts on the basis zone. Several economic activities could not be started in red zone districts, though the number of patients there is less.

Health minister Narottam Mishra said that he would speak to the Centre about Gwalior, that it may be included in orange zone district.

Collector of Gwalior Kaushalendra Vikram Singh said that other than number of patients, the Centre took several things into consideration before dividing the corona-hit districts into zones.

According to Singh, the situation arising out of pandemic is reviewed in each zone.

Since Gwalior shares borders with other states and since the Centre took several other things into consideration, the district has been included in the red zone.

Activities allowed in orange zones

In orange zones, three persons are allowed to move on a taxi. Besides that, agricultural and construction activities have been allowed.

All shops have been allowed to reopen in shopping complexes. And shops dealing in electrical goods, city bus services, all industrial activities and MNREGA work have been allowed in the orange zone districts.

Activities in red zones

Manufacture of essential items, information technology, jute industry, shops selling goods of daily use and construction work in rural areas have been allowed in red zones.