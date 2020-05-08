Bhopal: Miasma of uncertainty, confusion still hangs in air as labourers migrating and corona patients’ number increasing

Four days have passed since the lockdown entered its third phase. Even after 40 days of lockdown, a miasma of uncertainty and confusion hangs in the air, and it is deepening with each passing day.

People doing manual and other jobs are escaping from the state. On the other hand, labourers from other states are continuously flocking to MP.

In the second phase of lockdown, people expected that the number of corona patients would abate when the shutting ends.

As the number of patients has increased during the past four days, people have become more worried than they were earlier.

After the beginning of the second phase of shutting, the number of patients has shot up to 400.

Besides Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, other places are also becoming hotspots of the disease.

The disease may spread further because of arrival of the labourers from different parts of the country, and nobody knows when and how it will stop.

The statement of the director of AIIMS (Delhi), Randeep Guleria that the number of patients will increase by June and July has unnerved the people. They are fed up with staying in homes for more than 40 days.

The warning that the number of patients has yet to hit the highest point has sent people into a tizzy.

Policemen and doctors, who are working round the clock, thought that there would be relief in May.

The challenges, after the arrival of labourers and rise in number of patients, have nonplussed even the doctors and the administration.

A senior officer said even a single labourer getting infected would cause a major trouble.

He said providing job to labourers and social security would not be easy for the state government.

Migration of labourers and rise in number of patients upset the industrialists, too. Industrialists have said this during a meeting with Chief Minister. They said that if any labourer is tested for the corona positive, legal action should not be taken against him. They have also voiced concern over the migration of labourers.

Hopes dashed

1- People expected that the virus would go with the rise in temperature, but it did not happen.

2- It was also expected that the number of patients would ebb after lockdown-2. But their number is increasing.

3- Traders hoped that lockdown rules would be eased, but it did not happen.

4- Those who hoped that life return to normal are disappointed.