Madhya Pradesh: EOW registers 10 FIRs in drip irrigation scam, government official named accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing has registered 10 FIRs in cases pertaining to drip irrigation scam that rocked horticulture department in Umaraia in 2017-18. The FIRs have been registered under Sections 420,120B of IPC and 13(1) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to investigation agency, Rs 35 lakh that were sanctioned under the scheme to disburse irrigation equipment to 60 farmers. However, this sum was siphoned off in the name of 29 farmers several times. Of the total beneficiaries, some received half of equipment, others received none.

According to FIR, the then assistant director, horticulture, RB Patel, who was posted in Umaria had siphoned off the sum. As per the complaint, the assistant director has sanctioned the sum to 29 farmers several times. According to scheme, a farmer can take the benefit of scheme once in seven years.

The Rewa EOW unit conducted the investigation. It was found that the state government had released Rs 34,69,491 to distribute equipment to 60 farmers under irrigation scheme. Instead of disbursing equipment implements, the money was siphoned off by the then assistant director, Tyagi Industries and drip equipment suppliers in Dewas among others.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 07:10 PM IST