Madhya Pradesh: Dengue cases on rise in Agar Malwa, two persons die

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue situation in Agar – Malwa district is turning bad to worse as two more persons reportedly died because of dengue. They were undergoing treatment at two different hospitals.

The dengue has been spreading rapidly in the district for the past one-and-a-half-month and the situation is now becoming almost uncontrollable.

The death of a doctor posted in the district hospital pressed a panic button among the health department and local administration.

According to information, Dr Murli Patidar, 26, an ENT specialist posted here in the district hospital died Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Indore.

In the second case, Akhilesh Ghanghor, 33, who was posted in the Agriculture Department, also died during treatment at a separate hospital.

All wards of the district hospital are full of patients suffering from seasonal diseases and dengue. The situation in private hospitals of the district is also the same.

In the 23 wards of Agar, almost every locality is suffering from a seasonal disease.

Though the statement health department claims only 179 patients with no causality have been reported so far, the reality is different.

As per the information available from the district hospital’s outdoor patient department (OPD), as many, 4,405 patients reached the district hospital in the last nine days for consultation. After preliminary examination, as many 862 patients were admitted by the doctors in these 9 days. Most of the treatment is going on and many of them got discharged after they recovered. Meanwhile, all the wards of the district hospital are full of patients these days.

ALSO READ Indore: 9 more dengue positive cases reported in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:35 PM IST