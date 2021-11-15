Madhya Pradesh: EOW arrests Rozgar Sahayak for taking bribe in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a Rozgar Sahayak (Employment Guarantee Assistant) for taking a bribe of Rs 30000 from the brother-in-law of a woman sarpanch of Muharikala village, Shivpuri district.

The Rozgar Sahatak, Raghavendra Lodhi has demanded 5% commission around Rs 4.30 Lakh in lieu of passing the bill for the ongoing development works from MNREGA from the Sarpanch, Abhilasha Lodhi. Later, the deal was finalised for Rs 3 Lakh.

EOW Inspector Yashwant Goyal said that the action has been taken on the basis of complaint under the direction of SP Amit Singh. The family members of the sarpanch had lodged a complaint. After that a team was formed and instructed to take action, he added.

Brother-in-law of the sarpanch, Brijpal Lodhi, had given the first installment of Rs 10,000 to Raghavendra, on Sunday. The second installment was to be given on Monday at the Gram Panchayat Bhawan, which was in the notice of EOW. As soon as Brijpal gave Rs 30000 to Raghvendera, the EOW team caught him red-handed.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Inspector Goyal said.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 09:12 PM IST