Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of preparations for PM's arrival

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, reviewed preparations regarding Tribal Pride Day and inauguration of Rani Kamalapati Railway Station on November 15. While seeking information about arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the arrangements made for all the programmes, he gave necessary instructions to concerned officers.

All preparations were completed at Jamboree Maidan and Rani Kamalapati Railway Station on Sunday.

He reached State Command and Control Centre located near Police Headquarters and held a meeting with officials. He obtained information about arrangements for transportation, accommodation, food for participants of Tribal Pride Day programme.

He also sought information about the route for transportation in the capital.

He visited helipad located in Barkatullah University campus. CM reviewed the preparations being made at Jamboree Maidan for the arrival of the Prime Minister. CM visited the Tribal Pride Day celebration site and sought information from senior administrative and police officers regarding the on-stage arrangements, meeting arrangements and exhibition space.

PM to launch 18 welfare programmes

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 18 welfare programmes from Jamboree Maidan, during his visit on Monday, said BJP state vice president VD Sharma while talking to media, here on Sunday.

Sharma sated that when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had came to Jabalpur on September 18, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has formed the roadmap of 18 different development programmes for tribals, which will be launched by PM on Monday.

He further said that programme will be shown in every panchayat on LED screens. As many as 2 crore people will join this program virtually.

'The door-to-door rationing campaign will start from tomorrow. The ration will be delivered to tribals', he added

He said that sickle cell anaemia eradication campaign will start from Monday. The drive to fill one lakh backlog posts will start.

The PM will hand over appointment letters to newly appointed teachers from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' and later appointment letters will be given by the state government.

The PM will also visit an exhibition of products made by tribal self help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle of the tribal community of Madhya Pradesh.

To celebrate the event of changing the name of Habibganj railway station after Rani Kamlapati the BJP leaders lit earthen laps at their house on Sunday evening.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:24 AM IST