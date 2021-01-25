Madhya Pradesh: Enforcement Directorate action silences BJP, Congress

BHOPAL: The arrest of Srinivas Raju Mantena, contractor of the Water Resources Department and that of his assistant Aditya Tripathi by the Enforcement Directorate, has silenced the BJP and the Congress.

The arrest was made in connection with the e-tender scam. The probe agency also sent a notice to former chief secretary of the state M Gopal Reddy and summoned him to its office.

The Congress has been raising the e-tender scam for long time. An FIR was registered in connection with the scam during its rule.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh recently made several statements on e-tender scam, but after ED has begun to probe the case, everyone has gone into silence.