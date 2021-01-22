Srinivas Raju Mantena’s arrest may hit irrigation projects in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The ongoing irrigation projects in the state may run into a roadblock due to the arrest of Srinivas Raju Mantena, owner of Mantena Constructions.

Mantena has obtained the work of Chhindwara Irrigation Complex, Bina Irrigation Complex, Parvati irrigation projects, Pench micro projects, Seoni canal project.

Some of the projects have been completed, work on a few has yet to be done; and some of them have still to begin. After arresting Mantena, the Enforcement Directorate is about to seize his accounts.

The Mantena Group cannot do any transactions, since the agency is inquiring into the dealings done by the company through its bank accounts. It is because of the probe agency’s noose around the company that, the ongoing projects may hit a roadblock. According to sources, the Mantena Group is directly involved in some projects, and it is working with other firms for a few ventures. In Madhya Pradesh, Mantena Constructions used to work through other companies. In coming days, the probe agency may tighten its noose around all those companies.