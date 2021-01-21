Madhya Pradesh: Economic Offences Wing failed to arrest Mantena in 20 months

BHOPAL: The arrest of Srinivas Raju Mantena, chairman of Mantena Constructions, has put a question mark on the Economic Offences Wing’s (EOW) action on e-tendering scam.

In April 2019, an FIR was registered against Mantena in connection with e-tender.

Besides Mantena’s name, the FIR contained the names of the directors of other companies.

The probe agency has not taken any action against any big fish during the past 20 months. The agency registered a preliminary enquiry in 2018, but the case was swept under the carpet after that.

After the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action there is pressure on EOW which held several rounds of meeting on the e-tendering scam on Thursday.

The report of Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has not yet been received.

Now that there is a directive for following up the report, EOW may speed up inquiry into the case.